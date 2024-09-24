ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Commission was scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal to sell a piece of land that was once intended for a Pulse Museum.

The former onePULSE Foundation purchased 1.7 acres at 438 West Kaley Street, which is less than a mile from the Pulse nightclub, in 2019 for $3.5 million using Tourism Development Tax funds, according to our partners at the Orlando Sentinel.

After a few years, the county took the land back after no plans or progress was made to build a museum.

Commissioners will decide whether to adopt a proposed resolution that would allow them to declare the West Kaley Street property as surplus and sell it.

If the resolution is approved, the sale of the site would go through sealed bids.

After the onePULSE Foundation dissolved late last year, the city took over plans to build a permanent memorial honoring the lives of the 49 people who died during the June 12, 2016, mass shooting at Pulse nightclub.

Here's how you can watch today's commission meeting live.