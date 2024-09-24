HONOLULU — Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday that all of its Airbus flights from the Hawaiian Islands to the continental U.S., Asia and Oceania will provide Starlink Wi-Fi free of charge for passengers.

In February, Hawaiian hooked up its first Airbus A321neo flight from Hawaii to the continental U.S. with Starlink Wi-Fi.

Now, the airline has completed Starlink installation across its 24 A330 fleet, according to a release.

“Becoming the first major airline to offer travelers Starlink at no cost is a remarkable achievement for our team, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the overwhelmingly positive response from guests who have been enjoying our industry-leading connectivity onboard,” said Evan Nomura, director of inflight entertainment, connectivity and onboard products at Hawaiian Airlines, in a statement.

Hawaiian also plans to install Starlink on its newest aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.