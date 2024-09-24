At a press conference on Tuesday announcing a federal antitrust lawsuit against Visa, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the suspect in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at his golf club in Florida will face additional charges in the coming days.

"The attempted assassination on the former president is a heinous act," Garland said. "I am grateful that he is safe, and as I said immediately after the event, the Justice Department will spare no resource to ensure accountability."

Last week, federal prosecutors charged Ryan Wesley Routh with possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, following the Sept. 15 incident at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida. Routh had been found in the bushes with a rifle in the vicinity of the former president. Garland said that investigators uncovered new information about the suspect "in the last few days" and said that new charges will "soon be filed."

Garland also responded to Trump's recent demand on social media to let Florida, which announced last week it was conducting its own probe into the incident, take the lead on the investigation.

In a statement, Trump accused the Biden administration of "mishandling and downplaying the second assassination attempt on my life since July" and called the charges against the suspect a "slap on the wrist."

"LET FLORIDA HANDLE THE CASE!" Trump wrote in all-caps.

Garland said the Justice Department will cooperate with Florida officials who want to do their own investigation.

“Our job is to ensure full accountability here. We always seek to cooperate and get assistance from state and local law enforcement to the extent consistent with the law and appropriate with respect to the investigations,” he said.

DOJ prosecutors and agents have been working around the clock to discover evidence, he added. New evidence about the would-be shooter, including a letter clearly stating Routh’s intention to kill the former president, was put into court’s evidence for Routh’s detention hearing Monday “to ensure in the short term that the defendant in the matter would not be released while the investigation continues.”

“We’re gonna turn over every single rock we can,” he said of the ongoing investigation.