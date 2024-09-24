As the state of New York accelerates its approval of cannabis dispensary licenses, shops already in business are preparing for increased competition.

One of those shops is Dank in downtown Buffalo. It opened last summer as the region's first dispensary.

Owner Aaron Van Camp anticipated enthusiasm and good sales. A year later, he says the enthusiasm hasn't waned with 300-400 customers.

Dank has not had too much competition during its first year in business.

There are roughly 20 dispensaries currently in the region, but a look at pending dispensaries on the state's Proximity Protection Locations Map shows several dozen more pending.

"It's definitely a scary thing. For us, we're exploring our options, we're looking into selling the business. We've been in talks with the state about that, about when they are going to transition the lease," Van Camp said.

Van Camp says that he has not signed with a broker, but has discussed with the Office of Cannabis Management about how and when he could transfer his license to someone else.

He says the state does not have a clear policy for that yet.