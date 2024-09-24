From kabobs to mithai to traditional dresses to prayer rugs, Jackson Heights exudes an international flair. And it's that global community that's fueling a phenomenon circa the 1980s.

Sandwich boards and electronic signs abound, advertising a booming travel agency industry that is profiting from face-to-face sales.

Mohammad Hossain Belal is known to some in the neighborhood as the "Travel King." He moved to New York from Bangladesh around 25 years ago and started his business, Bangla Travels. Despite having a small online presence, it's the in-person experience most go for.

“Majority people is still, we are on same old tradition, they come to us, they rely on us,” Belal said.

Customers rely on him and his team of six ticketers. Belal says his business has grown over the years, despite the popularity of online travel platforms, because of repeat customers. Many are unfamiliar with using the internet, hesitant to put credit card information online and preferring to pay cash.

“Majority our customer is like old age, so I would say 50 plus or 60 plus. They are kind of little bit confused with still online,” Belal said.

His business is open 365 days a year until 11 p.m. to accommodate working class families after hours. Many of them don't speak fluent English.

“They know my face, I know them personally, so it’s very easy for them,” Belal said.

Leslie Ramos, with the Jackson Heights Business Improvement District, also known as 82nd Street Partnership, agrees with Belal — and says there's more to it.

"They might not have the credit card. Another reason is that sometimes people like to do tours, so they usually, a lot of these travel agencies, they organize tours, vacation tours for the community,” said Ramos, who is the executive director of 82nd Street Partnership.

And while it might seem like these travel agencies are retro, the American Society of Travel Advisors says around half its industry members are seeing a resurgence of in-person interactions, often with first-time clients.

"I wouldn’t quite call it a throwback. Some of the travel agencies might have moved from Main Street, although a lot of them are returning,” said Erika Richter, spokesperson for the American Society of Travel Advisors.

And young travelers may be fueling a return. A travel industry group, IBS Software, says 38% of millennials and Gen Z's prefer a traditional travel agent over an online booking.

While Belal says his clients are older, he hopes younger customers come through his doors to also explore the world beyond their global neighborhood.

"Need honesty with customer, good behavior, take care customer, they will come again and again,” Belal said.

Belal says another way he competes with online travel websites is by offering his customers meet-and-greet services at some airports around the world. Someone from his team is there to pick up travelers and to handle their luggage to provide a hassle-free experience.