LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s Banned Books Week, which raises awareness about book ban attempts at libraries across the U.S.

Carmichael’s Bookstore has special banned book displays at all their locations to educate their customers on the issue.

What You Need To Know Banned Books Week takes place every year to raise awareness about book ban attempts; this year, it's Sept. 22-28



Carmichael's Bookstore sells banned books and educates their customers about this issue all year



More than 1,000 unique titles have been challenged between Jan. and Aug. 2024, according to the American Library Association

“There seems to be a playbook that’s being implemented across the country, which the tenor seems a little different than maybe it’s been in the past where it might have been just a book here or a book there or a local group here and there … it seems to be a more concerted effort, which I personally find disturbing,” said Sam Miller, manager of Carmichael’s Frankfort Avenue location.

Some of the most challenged books of 2023 were "Gender Queer," "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" and "The Bluest Eye’"

“The entire effect is the chilling of speech, the chilling of education … making it so that Black and brown people, LGBTQ people are not able to see themselves represented in creative works,” said Angela Cooper, communications director for the ACLU of Kentucky.

Data from the American Library Association show the number of challenged books has declined in 2024 compared to the same time frame last year. However, the number still far exceeds the amount before 2020.

Carmichael's Bookstore has partnered with the ACLU of Kentucky to host monthly Banned Books Book Club meetings to discuss banned books and why they were banned.