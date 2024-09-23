MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee-area charter bus company is now able to expand, thanks in part to contracted work during the Republican National Convention.

What You Need To Know KB Excursions was awarded an RNC contract to drive delegates to and from the convention this summer



The revenue from the contract is allowing the business to expand



It will now offer fully-planned trips including transportation, sight-seeing, entertainment and most meals



The company’s first planned trip is to Tennessee in October

“It gave us a great revenue for that month (July), and that revenue helped us to proceed with more dreams that we were always hoping to do,” said Khaled Bazar, the owner of KB Excursions in Cudahy.

KB Excursions, which offers charter bus service across the country, was awarded an RNC contract to drive delegates and visitors to and from the convention in Milwaukee between July 15-18.

Bazar said one of his longtime dreams has been to offer more comprehensive trips, not just bus service, to and from destinations.

With the boost to his bottom line, he said he is able to add a new service to KB Excursions. It will offer fully-planned trips, including transportation, sight-seeing, entertainment and most meals.

“If things go as planned, we will definitely be hiring more staff, and also hiring more drivers,” said Bazar.

The company’s first planned trip is to Tennessee in October. Darlene Weibel, who has used KB Excursions for transportation in the past, is going.

“I always wanted to go to Chattanooga, so when their new flier came out, I jumped right on that because I love to travel but I don’t like to drive anymore,” Weibel said.

Weibel used to work in the travel industry but now she said she’s at a time in her life when she wants someone else to take care of all the details.

“I have retired now, and I do not want to plan my travel. I would like to just travel,” she said.

Bazar said he hopes to capitalize on that niche and keep growing his business into the future.

“I would love to pass this on to my family, my kids, and I hope it becomes something big someday. That’s my dream,” he said.