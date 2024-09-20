LEXINGTON, Ky. — An interactive beer, wine and spirits experience is coming soon to Lexington. Tapster, a self-pour tasting room, will open spring 2025, in downtown across from Rupp Arena.

What You Need To Know Tapster is a self-pour tasting room with more than 40 taps



Couple David and Amanda Swedler, who moved to Kentucky a year and a half ago, are opening a location in Lexington



The Lexington location will be at 401 W. Main St., across from Rupp Arena



The Swedlers said they're hopeful it will open in spring 2025

David and Amanda Swedler have called Lexington home for a year and a half. They're already looking to make a significant investment into the city’s going-out scene.

“We’ve always wanted to start something new together, and doing a Tapster here really offers the community more of a gathering hub," David Swedler said.

The couple and their three children moved to Lexington for David’s job as a bariatric surgeon at CHI Saint Joseph Health. They were introduced to Tapster in Seattle, Amanda’s hometown and where the two first met.

Tapster is a self-pour tasting room with 40-plus taps of beer, mixed drinks and, of course, in Kentucky, bourbon.

“We encourage indecision; it’s OK," David said. "You’re allowed to just try a little bit of everything and find the one that you like and really zone in on that."

Amanda said the idea came to them after noticing long lines at other bars in the city.

“It’s easy, in and out, if you’re going to stop by before a game or a concert," she said.

For the Swedlers, it’s a chance to connect with their new hometown outside of the hospital walls.

“We love being part of this community," David said. "We’re new, but we’ve been taken in by great people, and we’ve been introduced to this town. We’ve just fully embraced it, and they have fully embraced us. For us to be here, we want to see what we can contribute to this town, and we think Tapster is a perfect way to do that."

Tapster will be at 401 W. Main St. in The Square directly across from Rupp Arena. Plans are to open in spring 2025

Tapster has locations in Bellevue, Washington; Seattle, Philadelphia, Chicago and Cleveland.