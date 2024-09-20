Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, published an op-ed in The New York Times defending the City of Springfield from disparaging remarks centered around the town’s Haitian immigrant population, pushing back against comments made by former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance among others.

“It is disappointing to me that Springfield has become the epicenter of vitriol over America’s immigration policy, because it has long been a community of great diversity,” he wrote in the op-ed. “Fran and I were reminded of this when we attended Mass at St. Raphael this past Sunday and stopped at the nearby Groceryland on our way home. We talked with community members from many backgrounds who are understandably concerned about the negative things being said about their city in news reports and on social media.”

In the op-ed, DeWine notes he was born in Springfield and that he and his wife have lived within 10 miles of the city all their lives.

He recounts his own memories of visiting the town over the years, the restaurants he went to, the shops he visited. When speaking about the significant increase in Haitian immigrants moving to the area, he notes that they are living in the town legally and are here to work.

“As a supporter of former President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance, I am saddened by how they and others continue to repeat claims that lack evidence and disparage the legal migrants living in Springfield,” he wrote. “This rhetoric hurts the city and its people, and it hurts those who have spent their lives there.”

He addressed the hoax bomb threats the city has encountered. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, the state’s director of the Department of Public Safety said the town is receiving multiple bomb threats every day.

DeWine notes the disruption these threats have caused, as targeted buildings and schools have had to be closed and the two colleges have had to switch to remote learning.

DeWine said the Haitian migrants coming to Springfield are seeking jobs and a better life amid the ongoing challenges in their home country.

“The Biden administration’s failure to control the southern border is a very important issue that Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance are talking about and one that the American people are rightfully deeply concerned about,” DeWine wrote. “But their verbal attacks against these Haitians — who are legally present in the United States — dilute and cloud what should be a winning argument about the border.”

He admits that there are challenges that accompany an influx of a migrant population as it relates to health care, housing and education, among other services.

In a press conference Thursday, DeWine announced they would be expanding health care in the area by way of a new mobile health clinic next week and a new health clinic at a future date.

He wrote in the op-ed that Springfield is a city “made up of good, decent, welcoming people.”

“Springfield today has a very bright future,” he wrote. “The people who live there love their families, value education, work hard, care about one another and tackle the challenges they face head-on, just as they have done for over 200 years. I am proud of this community, and America should be, too.”

Spectrum News' Lydia Taylor contributed to this report.