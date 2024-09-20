ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The ministry that’s been providing fresh produce and meats to the Midtown neighborhood of St. Petersburg for the past five years fears it will be forced to relocate out of the area that needs them the most.

Positive Impact Ministries has been hosting a drive-through style grocery pick-up out of Tangerine Plaza every Saturday for the last five years.

What You Need To Know Positive Impact has been serving 2,000+ people weekly for the past 5 years





They have been working out of Tangerine Plaza on 22 nd St South





St South Under lease agreement, affordable housing will go on plaza site





Group fears midtown neighborhood won't get fresh food access they need

The plaza, which sits mostly vacant, is located on 22nd Street S in an area of St. Pete that’s been long considered a food desert, said Karen Rae, Executive Director of Positive Impact Ministries.

The last major tenant of Tangerine Plaza was a Walmart Neighborhood Market that closed its doors in 2017.

In June, the city entered into a lease and development agreement with Sugar Hill Group LLC. Early plans show the plaza will be leveled and roughly 115 affordable housing units as well as a small grocery store will go in its place.

Beth Herendeen, Managing Director or the City Development Administration, said the Sugar Hill Group has until January 2026 to exercise their option to lease the property.

“During that 18-month period, the Sugar Hill Group must do its due diligence on the property, secure funding, identify its contractor(s), and secure a commitment from a grocer. The Sugar Hill Group is not required to provide periodic updates, and we have not received any new documentation,” Herendeen wrote in an email.

In June, the city entered into a lease and development agreement with Sugar Hill Group LLC. Early plans show the plaza will be leveled and roughly 115 affordable housing units as well as a small grocery store will go in its place. (Spectrum Bay News 9/Sarah Blazonis)

Rae fears if the plans move forward as agreed upon, residents will no longer have the access to fresh food that they need.

“We have been here 5 years, every single Saturday come rain or shine,” she said. “These are our essential workers who are simply not making enough to be able to pay for all their basic needs.”

The weekly Saturday morning grocery pick-up is a drive through style event where families pick up pre-portioned boxes filled with fresh vegetables, fruits, meat, dairy, and bread. Rae estimates that 700 families pick up groceries every Saturday feeding a total of roughly 2,800 people.

Positive Impact Ministries partners with major grocery stores as well as Feeding Tampa Bay to gather the amount of food needed to sustain the demand.

Rae hopes they can work closed with the city on a solution that gives midtown residents the resources and food access they need.

“I want to make sure there is a plan moving forward and we need the city to get behind us,” she said. “The city knows that there’s a great need. Thankfully they’ve allowed us to operate out of Tangerine Plaza which we are so grateful for, but moving forward we really do need to consider the needs of the neighbors and come up with a solution on how we plan to work together to meet those needs.”