ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One of the biggest amendments on Florida’s ballot in November is Amendment 3.

There’s a record amount of money in Florida revolving around recreational marijuana.

In fact, according to Ballotpedia, it’s the most expensive ballot measure ever, based on the money coming in from supporters and opponents.

Stetson University Law Professor Ciara Torres-Spelliscy said recreational marijuana remains a contentious issue being driven by a number of measures, including Florida’s growing population and passionate people on both sides.

Big money Amendment 3 backers are at the center of the push for recreational marijuana for adults in Florida. In April, the Florida Supreme Court approved ballot language for a constitutional amendment on recreational marijuana.

In 2024, there is a new record-holder for the most expensive marijuana legalization measure: Florida Amendment 3. With $105.08 million between supporters and opponents, Amendment 3 has already surpassed California Proposition 64 by $77.94 million- — Ballotpedia (@ballotpedia) September 19, 2024

A whole marijuana industry is pushing Floridians to follow 24 other states that have already legalized the drug for recreational use.

But there are also powerful opponents in law enforcement.

“Prosecuting people for low-level drug crimes,” Torres-Spelliscy said of current marijuana laws. “If this ballot measure is approved, it becomes part of the Florida state constitution, and then a lot of those prosecutions will go away.

“And I think there is a big fight over whether this particular substance should be legalized or illegal at the state level.”

And, the Amendment 3 fight is so big, the state is setting election records.

According to Ballotpedia, Florida’s Amendment 3 ranks as “The most expensive marijuana legalization measure on record and the most expensive ballot measure of the year.”

So far, more than $105 million has been spent, and the vast majority, $90 million, has come from supporters.



That’s a record amount far outpacing the next state on the list, California.

Contributions in California came in at $27 million, when voters ultimately approved recreational use there in 2016.

And rounding out the top five most expensive campaigns in states where it was rejected by voters, Ohio, Arkansas and Arizona, spent far less money.



“Florida has become the third biggest state by population,” Torres-Spelliscy said. “That also means we have a bigger voting population.

“So, there are more voters to reach and convince, and reaching them is more and more expensive, whether it’s through broadcast ads or digital ads or mailers. All of that costs money and it all adds up.”

And with about seven weeks to go until election day, they’re still fundraising and spending money.

“The cost of elections usually rises even higher than inflation rises,” said Torres-Spelliscy. “So it’s not surprising to see Amendment 3 come in as one of the most expensive ballot measures ever.”

Additionally, Florida’s 60 percent threshold for a new part of the state constitution to be enacted by voters is higher than other states and that may be a factor as well.

Ballotpedia cites Trulieve as the largest donor in favor of Amendment 3. The Florida-based cannabis company has donated nearly $83 million.

With Florida’s Amendment 3 ranked as the most expensive ballot measure of the year, Florida also holds the record for the second most expensive measure of 2024.

And that’s Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion access in the Florida Constitution. According to Ballotpedia supporters and opponents have raised nearly $57 million combined, so far.