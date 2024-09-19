LAKELAND, Fla. — Earlier this week the city of Lakeland approved the construction of a 400-bed hospital off Harden Boulevard.

Some area residents have expressed concern about the project, saying it is being built a busy part of the city and could cause them to spend a lot more time sitting in traffic.

What You Need To Know The city of Lakeland approved a plan for a hospital to be built off Harden Boulevard AdventHealth Hospital will bring 400 beds to provide care for residents in the area Some residents say they are concerned over the increase in traffic that the hospital could potentially bring

The Florida weather drew Scott Salsbury to Lakeland in 2019, but as more people move to the area, it’s also brought him traffic concerns.

“Definitely need to give more street space," he said. "Coming down here through South Florida during the afternoon, even now it’s a nightmare."

The new hospital is scheduled to be built just a few minutes from his home, and Salsbury said he's concerned about what that might mean for him and other residents.

“What are the plans that you’re going to put in place, and are you going to be doing this overnight?" he said. "How is the road construction going to be and how open are you going to be with the residents?”

Lakeland Planning and Transportation Manager Chuck Barmby said that before the property was approved, several traffic studies were completed to assess the amount of traffic buildup.

“A project of this scale will take several years to get to construction," he said. "A nearby hospital that’s under development now took about six years to get from zoning approval to when they’re expected to open. So during that time, there will be a lot more work that we will be doing."

He also said most of the traffic takes place during the morning and evening hours when residents who live on the east and south side of the site are impacted.

To address those concerns, Barmby said the city widened part of Harden Boulevard and focused on intersection improvements. He said the Wabash extension is also a critical part to help alleviate some of the traffic.