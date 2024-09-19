Construction has begun on the new five-story, 3.1-million-square-foot Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in the Town of Niagara, located at 8995 Lockport Road.

The more than $500 million building will be five stories tall, with plans calling for the top three floors to be filled with products that people buy on the Amazon app, while the bottom two floors will be solely dedicated to packaging and shipping.

“We are very happy to grow our business and continue to expand operations in New York, especially in Western New York and Niagara County,” said Glendowlyn Thames, manager of economic development. “The Town of Niagara and the county were eager partners from the beginning, and a project of this size is simply a win for everyone. Most of all for our customers, who will continue to see faster and more efficient delivery as we add to our fulfillment network. We’re grateful for the continued dedication of our development partner, JB2 Partners, and our general contractor, Layton Construction, for their stewardship of this project in the Niagara community.”

This Amazon Fulfillment Center will be home to at least 1,000 jobs.

“Since its groundbreaking, this facility has already been responsible for creating quality, good-paying construction jobs in our community, and once completed, will employ hundreds to the benefit of Niagara County and the Western New York Economy,” said Sen. Rob Ortt. “I thank Amazon for choosing to make the Town of Niagara its newest home and committing its future to our region.”

A workforce staffing team will begin to advertise those job postings within six months of the fulfillment center opening.