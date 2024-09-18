DEFOREST, Wis. — Wisconsin convenience store brand, Kwik Trip, is seeking talent for its new distribution center in Dane County.

The upcoming facility in DeForest promises numerous job opportunities, including positions for CDL drivers with attractive benefits.

What You Need To Know Kwik Trip's new distribution center in DeForest, Wisconsin, aims to serve 370 stores in southeastern Wisconsin and Illinois, offering numerous job opportunities The company is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus and starting wages of about $92,000 per year for new CDL drivers, with paid on-the-job training available for individuals 18 and up The DeForest center is expected to handle 70 routes per day and will create 400 jobs ahead of its projected fall 2025 opening Kwik Trip offers generous employee benefits, including a 40% profit-sharing bonus. For more information, visit the Kwik Trip Careers page.

Kwik Trip’s second distribution center is rapidly taking shape, with spokesperson Ben Liebl emphasizing the scale of the project. “We’ve had to move a lot of dirt,” he said, highlighting the effort to accommodate the new facility. “This site will allow us to serve 370 stores in southeastern Wisconsin and Illinois. It helps us to save on transportation costs.”

The distribution hub is expected to handle 70 routes per day, with the company offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for new CDL drivers.

Deb Brazil, Kwik Trip’s distribution division recruiter, mentioned that these roles also include paid on-the-job training.

“It’s now open for the first time to anyone 18 and up,” Brazil said. “That’s why it’s so important that people know that you can graduate from high school and then have this opportunity right out of the chute.”

According to Brazil, these positions start at an annual wage of about $92,000. “That’s pretty impressive and a great opportunity for individuals in the DeForest area,” she said.

Kwik Trip is also offering drivers a great way to stay fit. “Yeah, it’s the Kwik Trip gym,” Brazil said. “You don’t need a gym membership if you’re one of our drivers.”

The DeForest distribution center will create 400 behind-the-scenes jobs ahead of its projected opening in fall 2025.

One of the standout employee benefits at Kwik Trip is the company’s profit-sharing bonus.

“Kwik Trip’s a very generous company,” Brazil stated. “Everyone talks about the 40% profit-sharing bonus check that all coworkers get at the end of every year. It truly makes a difference in the lives of our coworkers.”

For those interested in becoming part of this growing team, more information on the CDL openings and other available positions can be found on the Kwik Trip Careers page.