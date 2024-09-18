Veteran NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski announced Wednesday that he is retiring from ESPN and broadcasting, sending shockwaves through the worlds of sports journalism and basketball.

Shortly after, St. Bonaventure Unviersity, Wojnarowski's alma mater, announced he will become the general manager of the men's basketball program.

"I'm thrilled and humbled to return to St. Bonaventure with an opportunity to serve the university," Wojnarowski said in a statement released by the school in Allegany, New York. "I'm hopeful to share with members of our community some best practices learned from the most successful franchises and minds in the NBA and committed to opening doors globally for our players both on and off the court."

Wojnarowski graduated from St. Bonaventure with a journalism degree in 1991 and received an honorary doctorate from the school in 2022. The 55-year-old has worked at ESPN since 2017, and his decision to retire came even while he was still under a contract he signed with the broadcaster in 2022.

Wojnarowski, who previously worked at Yahoo Sports and The Record of New Jersey, was a two-time APSE columnist of the year and was voted the National Sports Media Association's National Sportswriter of the year over a three-year span from 2017-19.

"I am retiring from a dream job at ESPN and am so incredibly grateful for my time and experiences with the Worldwide Leader," Wojnarowski said.

Schmidt described Wojnarowski's addition to his staff as a "home run," adding: "This move is critical to navigate the new landscape of college basketball in NIL, recruiting and retention."

St. Bonaventure is located amid the Allegany Mountains in the southwest corner of New York, about a 90-minute drive south of Buffalo.

The Catholic school, with an enrollment of about 2,000 students, is seeking to capitalize on Wojnarowski's name recognition, while following other programs that have created the role of GM in the NIL era.

"I've known and admired Woj since we first worked together at Yahoo! in 2007," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "His work ethic is second to none. He's extraordinarily talented and fearless. He has led the industry at ESPN, and his dedication to the craft and to fans is legendary. While we will miss his daily output, we completely understand his decision to make a lifestyle change and slow down a bit. We know he will continue to thrive in this next chapter, and he has our collective gratitude and support."

Bob Beretta, St. Bonaventure vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, called Wojnarowski's addition an "incredible opportunity" for the school to tap in to his many basketball connections.

"At a time of tremendous turbulence within the intercollegiate athletics enterprise, we are making a strong statement that St. Bonaventure continues to be on the forefront of change," Beretta said. "The fact that the preeminent journalist in his field is willing to walk away from a lucrative media career to serve his alma mater in a support role is a testament to his love and passion for Bona."

"He's the best ever to do it," ESPN's Mike Greenberg said on his radio show on Wednesday. "I've been in the sports media one way or another since 1990, and in that time, no one has done a job better than he has done his ... I wish him nothing but the best, I wish him endless success."

"Devastated! What a loss for us here at ESPN," added Stephen A. Smith, a fellow ESPN personality, on social media. "The absolute best in the business, my man @wojespn . I’m gonna miss you, Buddy!"

"Woj was an EXCELLENT insider. The BEST," said ESPN's Elle Duncan on social media. "But I love the friend who sent baby gifts, who snagged DU gear for my parents b/c he knew they went there and who would ALWAYS send a note of support at EXACTLY the time u needed it. He is the most thoughtful man and friend and I’m honored to know him."

"I've been fortunate to spend more than 20 years in this business working with reams of talented people. Adrian Wojnarowski is the best," ESPN baseball reporter Jeff Passan wrote on social media. "Period. A peerless reporter. A gifted wordsmith. A storyteller nonpareil. He is Jim Brown and Barry Sanders, leaving at the apex of his game."

The NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and forward Isaac Okoro celebrated being the "Last Woj Bomb," a reference to Wojnarowski's announcement over the weekend that Okoro agreed to a new deal with the team.

"Congrats on an amazing career, @wojespn," the Cavs wrote on social media. "We’re honored to be a part of your last Woj bomb."