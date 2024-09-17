For the second time this year, Senate Republicans blocked a bill aimed at protecting and expanding access to in vitro fertilization services nationwide.

The Right to IVF Act, which Senate Republicans blocked in June, includes former President Donald Trump’s recent campaign pledge to make insurance companies pay for the treatments.

The measure needed 60 votes to pass. It failed in a 51-44 vote, with just two Republicans crossing party lines to support the bill.

The vote came as Democrats are seeking to put the issue of reproductive rights front and center ahead of November's elections, particularly as they face an uphill battle to try and maintain control of the Senate.

"Every woman in every state must have reproductive freedom," Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee and the Biden administration's point person on reproductive rights issues, said in a statement. "Yet, Republicans in Congress have once again made clear that they will not protect access to the fertility treatments many couples need to fulfill their dream of having a child."

"Their opposition to a woman’s freedom to make decisions about her own body is extreme, dangerous, and wrong," she added. "Our administration will always fight to protect reproductive freedoms, which must include access to IVF."

Democrats in particular took aim at Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump's running mate, for skipping the vote; Vance was on the campaign trail in Michigan on Tuesday afternoon while the vote was taking place in Washington.

"Today, Vance couldn’t be bothered to show up to vote on protecting IVF access, after voting against the same protections in June," said Democratic National Committee spokesperson Aida Ross. "Vance is showing us who he is and we should believe him."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.