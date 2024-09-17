KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There are plans in place to give an Osceola County Park a $19.5 million makeover.

Osceola County's Southport Regional Park is getting a $19.5 million upgrade which will include more than 50 glamping cabins, an amphitheater and other amenities for tourists such as a boardwalk and fishing docks

Glamping is a type of camping that combines the outdoors with modern amenities such as air conditioning units, beds, and indoor bathrooms





The 35-acre Park is owned by the state but has been managed by Osceola County since 1967 until it passed the maintenance operations torch to the owners of Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures in 2001





In 2013, Osceola County came up with the Southport Regional Park master plan with the state to ensure the maintenance of the campsites on the property, which included the option to include glamping features





In May of this year, the County extended its agreement with the owner of Boggy Creek Airboats, during which it was agreed that he would have to “make capital improvements to the existing campground facilities” as a condition of the extension which runs from 2032 to 2042





The proposal has already received opposition from some local environmental groups

This comes less than a month after the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) introduced a plan to add different types of amenities to various state parks across the state that would have included golf courses and pickleball courts.

“The sewer needs to be redone. The water needs to be redone. The power needs to be redone and it’s just dated right now,” says the new owner of Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures, Chris Park.

Park bought the property from the previous owners on June 1, and assumes the lease on it now.

“It’s time to bring it back, there needs to be some upgrades and were going to do them in a way that is not going to disturb the environment and have the least impact on it as we possibly can,” says Park.

However, some environmental advocates from Central Florida’s Sierra Club oppose the upgrade.

Chairwoman Marjorie Holt told Spectrum News 13 the plans are “too intense for the surrounding rural area including the wildlife the park protects.”

Another reason for her opposition, she says, the county is allowing private development on public land, where there will be no public input allowed.

Despite concerns, Park says he promises the proposal will be done in the least environmentally intrusive way possible, saying “we cater to eco-friendly tourists. That’s who we do so as you can tell this park is absolutely gorgeous. Our plan isn’t to take down any of the trees at all we just want to bring back the luster that it had and allow people to use it again.”

Park would like to see the project come to fruition in the next two years but expects it will take some time to get approval from the dozens of agencies he must go through to get along with the revamping process.

While $19.5 million sounds like a lot, he explains the large price tag is to make sure the project has the least negative impact on the park’s environment.