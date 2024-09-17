Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview Tuesday that it is a “crying shame” what the community in Springfield is going through after false claims, pushed by former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance, of Haitian immigrants in the Ohio city stealing and eating pets have led to bomb threats and forced schools to close.

“It’s a crying shame,” Harris said on Tuesday during a panel interview at a National Association of Black Journalists event. “I mean, my heart breaks for this community.”

In an apparent criticism of her Republican rival, the vice president went on to make the point that those in powerful positions who are given platforms must understand at a “deep level” the impact their words can have on people.

"When you are bestowed with a microphone that big, there is a profound responsibility that comes with that,” Harris said, adding “especially when you have been and then seek to be again president of the United States of America.”

Harris later said that someone “engaging in that hateful rhetoric” should not be “entrusted with standing behind the seal of the president of the United States of America.”

Springfield has become a focal point in the national political discussion in recent weeks after Trump and Vance spread baseless rumors that Haitian immigrants were stealing and eating pets in the community. Since then, the city has been grappling with bomb threats.

When asked by Spectrum News on Tuesday about why he and Trump continue to push the claims despite local and state officials saying there's no evidence to support them, Vance cited reports he's receiving from residents "who are seeing these things."

"Between the American media or between residents who are telling me through firsthand accounts of what they're seeing, I'm going to listen to the residents," Vance said. "Now of course, the residents could be lying to me, but I see no evidence that they're lying to me so I choose to continue to try to believe them, to try to talk to them and to try to hear their concerns."

Before boarding his campaign plane in Michigan, I asked Sen. @JDVance about the string of bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio, and why he and former President Trump continue to push claims that Haitian migrants there are eating people's pets or geese, despite local and state… pic.twitter.com/CsqqP5JfMd — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) September 17, 2024

"We're hearing it from people," he added. "Maybe they're all wrong, but at least they're telling me and I choose to trust their honesty more than I do the American press."

Springfield's mayor, police chief and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, have all said there are no credible reports of immigrants eating pets, though the governor has expressed concern about the challenges posed by the influx of migrants, including strains on the state's health care system.

Vance said on CNN over the weekend that he's "been trying to talk about the problems in Springfield for months" and his complaints went ignored by media "until Donald Trump and I started talking about cat memes."

"If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do," he said Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

Spectrum News' Taylor Popielarz contributed to this report.