GREEN BAY, Wis. — It took two years of construction to bring a new paper machine and production facility to life at Georgia-Pacific’s Broadway Mill in Green Bay.

Expansion leader Dean Wesolowski said it’s the first new paper machine at the facility in more than three decades.

What You Need To Know



It added a new paper machine with a focus on making retail products found on store shelves Work on the expansion started in June of 2022. It added more than 600,000-square feet of space and the eighth paper machine at the facility



The expansion created about 100 new jobs

“This investment is a good sign for the paper industry, to actually be growing, putting new equipment in and installing a paper machine," he said.

Up until this summer, the mill made tissue products found primarily in places like hotels, airports and restaurants. The new facility facility expands into the retail market.

“Those products like Brawny that are on your grocery store shelf,” Wesolowski said. “It’s really gives us a different product portfolio here in Green Bay.”

Amanda Earley, brand director for Brawny Paper Towels, said demand for premium paper towels continues to grow.

“It is really impactful to see just how much goes into making a product people use everyday, like premium quality paper towels,’’ she said. “The machine is gigantic.”

Wesolowski said this expansion positions the mill for years to come.

“I think this investment sets our facility up for another 30 or 40 years,” he said. “There aren’t too many facilities that have been around for more than 100 years.”

The expansion started production in June and created about 100 new jobs. Georgia-Pacific is still hiring for some of them.

“We’re hiring technicians who will operate our equipment. Not only the paper machine but our converting assets that actually make the product,” Wesolowski said. “We’re hiring engineers. We’re hiring maintenance folks and supervisors, so really across the spectrum.”