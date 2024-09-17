As the clock continues to tick toward Nov. 5, the Democratic National Committee is launching a new service to expand its outreach to voters and share critical voting information ahead of the election.

Tuesday, which is also National Voter Registration Day, is the official launch of the National Voter Assistance Textline. The initiative will provide users with information in both English and Spanish to register and cast their ballots in November.

The textline is an expansion of the National Voter Assistance Hotline, in which the DNC has invested more than $30 million since the 2020 election.

The textline, the DNC says, will be fully staffed with live support in the coming days by DNC employees and volunteers to “provide information and answers to questions in real time on any step of the voting process – from how to register to polling locations and requirements to mail-in and early ballots.”

The line will also help users reach expert assistance from teams and partners on the ground when necessary. Voters can access the text line by texting VOTE to 70888 or VOTO to 70888.

“This November is the most important election of our lifetimes, and we want every voter to make their voice heard. With less than 50 days until Election Day, Democrats are making it easier than ever to get all the information you need to exercise your right to vote by texting the Voter Information Textline, calling the Voter Information Hotline, or visiting our website at IWillVote.com,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison in a statement.

Harrison added that his party "is providing a one-stop-shop for voters to get clear and accurate information, real-time answers, and live support. We’re meeting people where they are – click by click, call by call, and text by text.”

These tools are available to any voter, regardless of political party.

The National Voter Assistance Hotline, which is also available in both English and Spanish, is fully staffed with live support by DNC staff and volunteers available to provide real-time information to voters at. 1-833-DEM-VOTE (1-833-336-8683).

According to the DNC, the National Voter Assistance Hotline has fielded more than 17,000 calls in both languages during this cycle, and since 2020, has handled more than 150,000 calls from voters.