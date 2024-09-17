PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is welcoming Foot Locker to town.

City officials announced last week the Fortune 500 company has chosen St. Petersburg as its new home for its corporate headquarters.

The global retailer will move from New York to St. Pete in late 2025.

"Foot Locker's move represents a significant corporate relocation and importantly, it's another example of impactful and inclusive economic development in our city and the Tampa Bay region,” said St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch. “On the heels of the generational Historic Gas Plant District project approval, St. Pete has now attracted a Fortune 500 company that will create 150+ more jobs and further diversify our workforce.”

Foot Locker will be the third Fortune 500 headquarters based in St. Pete and the fourth in Pinellas County, joining St. Petersburg's Jabil and Raymond James, and Largo's TD Synnex.

The company will be offered base and hiring incentives pending City Council approval. The city council is set to vote on an $500,000 approval package next week.

The company must create 150 new jobs and lease a 100,000-square-foot facility within the city limits. This would require at least a $20-million capital investment at its new headquarters. An effort to involve small, local minority and woman-owned businesses also is required.

Foot Locker is working with JLL's Location Economics Practice to identify the new headquarters site.



"One reason we are the ideal business climate is the collaboration among business and government at all levels,” said Cynthia Johnson, Director of Pinellas County Economic Development. “We look forward to partnering with Foot Locker as they expand their presence in St. Petersburg with their headquarters relocation."