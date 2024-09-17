MILWAUKEE — A popular Milwaukee taco truck, El Tapatio, opened its first brick-and-mortar location.

The restaurant, which has been serving up Mexican cuisine from its food truck for years, now offers dishes in a new, permanent space.

Marco Santos is the co-owner of El Tapatio. Santos came to the United States from Mexico. He said he searched for new opportunities and quickly found a passion for cooking.

“The first thing I learned to do here was cook,” said Santos. “I’ve been cooking since 1998, so 26 years, something like that.”

Inspired by his hometown, El Tapatio has grown to become a familiar stop for many throughout the city.

“I’m from Jalisco, Mexico,” said Santos. “That’s where the name comes from. Tapatio means people from Jalisco.”

For many that work downtown, El Tapatio is known for a quick lunch spot. The business also has a fleet of food trucks at spots throughout the city.

Santos said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the community in a new way.

“I feel very proud, but at the same time, commitment to keep doing it because this is an everyday job,” said Santos.

Santos said he is able to offer an expanded menu and cater to more customers than ever before.

“It feels like another challenge to make this work,” said Santos.

As a proud Hispanic-owned business, Santos feels honored to be recognized during this month.

“I think is recognition of hard-working people,” said Santos. “We come here to work and be successful.”