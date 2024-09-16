SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Following several days of bomb threats to city buildings, schools and hospitals, Springfield officials have canceled its annual CultureFest celebration amid safety concerns.

“We deeply regret having to cancel CultureFest, as we know it is a beloved event for our community,” said City Manager Bryan Heck in a Facebook post. “However, the safety of our residents and visitors must come first.”

CultureFest was scheduled for Sept. 27-28 and is an annual gathering celebrating diversity, arts and culture, according to the city.

In consultation with local and state law enforcement, officials determined canceling the event was the "most repsonsible course of action," to keep attendees, vendors, volunteers and staff safe.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time," the city said in a social media post. "We remain dedicated to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all."

Bomb threats began earlier last week after unproven claims circulated social media, accusing Haitian immigrants in the town were killing and eating people's pets. These claims were further perpetuated by political figures, like JD Vance and former President Donald Trump, who used it as an example in last week's debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The City of Springfield and Springfield police have said that there are no verifiable instances of Haitians stealing and eating pets.