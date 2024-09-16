OVIEDO, Fla. — The city of Oviedo will hold a public hearing Monday evening to discuss a proposed mobility fee that would be imposed on future developers.

What You Need To Know City of Oviedo leaders are considering a new mobility fee that would be imposed on future developers to address traffic concerns



Fees will vary based on project size and will only impact future developers



If approved, the fee will take effect on December 16, 2024

The fee aims to fund infrastructure projects addressing traffic congestion and other transportation concerns within the city.

Currently, developers pay a transportation impact fee, but Mayor Megan Sladek said the new mobility fee would be more targeted in addressing the city’s specific needs.

“It means that everybody’s paying their fair share for the additional number of people that they are putting into our orbit here,” Sladek said.

The fee, which would only apply to future developments, would vary based on the size and impact of the project. Fees could start as low as $1,364 but could rise significantly, with larger projects, such as hotel developments, paying as much as $50,000.

“If you come in and you create gridlock, and there’s no plan to fix it, that’s not a good economic situation,” said Sladek. “So, I think this is going to be positive for everyone. Not only are we getting all the money we need, but we’re then going to turn around and as a city we get to control how quickly it’s used and we get to address the problems right away.”

Several developers expressed opposition to the fee, with some saying they don’t believe it’s their responsibility to address traffic issues.

However, Sladek stressed that the city cannot build enough roads to solve its congestion problems, and the mobility fee is a necessary solution.

“I think our first priority is probably going to be to address sidewalk gaps in highly urban areas,” Sladek said, noting that encouraging residents to walk or bike could help reduce traffic.

The city estimates that up to 19% of traffic could be reduced if people within a mile of downtown chose alternative transportation options.

