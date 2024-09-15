GREENSBORO, N.C. — Core Technology Molding Corp., a manufacturer in Greensboro, says recent incentives from the city and Guilford County will help the company expand and create more jobs and revenue for the economy.

What You Need To Know The city of Greensboro and Guilford County provided incentives to keep a Black-owned manufacturer in Greensboro



Core Technology Molding Corp. will expand to a building nearly three times its current size



The expansion will increase revenue and create 26 jobs in Greensboro

North Carolina state and city leaders recently granted more than $439 million of incentives to a Toyota battery plant in North Carolina and offered incentives for medical device company Nipro to build a headquarters in Greenville.

Core Technology employee Jeremiah Foster said the business was able to grow nearly 300% since the pandemic due to its work making medical necessities.

“To know that you have the impact of potentially saving someone’s life is extremely rewarding,” Foster said.

He said the growth has led to a need for more space.

“We will be able to have warehousing, distribution, everything under one roof. We will triple in size the building and triple in size the revenue as well,” Foster said.

CEO Geoff Foster said Greensboro and Guilford County both contributed to incentives to keep that revenue in North Carolina.

“Greensboro and the county has awarded us over $1 million grant incentive to stay in this area," he said. "South Carolina has been very aggressive in their incentives, and they would love for us to come there, but this is a great area with North Carolina A&T.”

The company finds interns and hires graduates of N.C. A&T, a historically Black university in Greensboro, Foster said.

Core Technology's expanded Millstream Road location will open in 2025 and create 26 new jobs.

This year CNBC ranked North Carolina No. 2 in the nation for business, and the state has consistently topped the list for the past five years.

North Carolina is projected to add more than 445,000 jobs between now and 2030, according to a report from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.