MAITLAND, Fla. — Kappy's Subs, a beloved and long-standing sandwich shop in Maitland, is officially closing its doors Saturday, marking the end of an era for locals who have cherished the eatery for years.

The sub shop announced its permanent closure earlier this week after being unable to negotiate a new lease agreement, leaving both the owner and the community heartbroken.

Rachel Milsom, owner of Kappy's Subs, expressed her deep appreciation for the outpouring of support since the news broke. For Milsom, the closure is not only the end of her business but also a farewell to the relationships she built with her customers over the years.

“There are no words to describe how I feel about my community and the relationship Kappy’s has had,” Milsom said. “I love my customers, and they’ve shown me so much love back. The support has been beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Since the announcement of its closure, Kappy’s has seen a surge of customers eager to grab one last sub. Lines have stretched out the door, with many people waiting hours to order their favorite sandwiches. For many, Kappy’s wasn’t just a place to eat—it was a piece of Maitland’s history.

Michael Welling was the first customer to arrive on Saturday, ready to place his order for a Philly cheesesteak. “It's unfortunate that they have to close. I think little shops like this need to stay open, not just for nostalgia, but to support small business owners,” Welling said.

Despite the sadness surrounding the closure, customers like Welling hope this isn't the last chapter for Kappy’s. “Now that I’ve had a taste of their subs, it brought back memories of the small mom-and-pop shops where I lived in Maryland. It’s nice to grab a sub from an establishment like this, and I’ll be back if they ever open again,” he added.

Kappy’s Subs has been a fixture in Maitland for years, known for its no-frills approach to sandwiches and a loyal customer base that spanned generations. The small eatery attracted both locals and visitors alike, who loved its simple yet delicious menu and friendly atmosphere.