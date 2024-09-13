Ride-hailing leader Uber on Friday announced it will dispatch robotaxis built by driverless technology pioneer Waymo beginning next year in Austin, Texas, and Atlanta in a deal that deepens the bond between once-bitter rivals.

It hasn't been revealed yet where Uber and Cruise will be working together next year, but it probably won't be in California, where Cruise's license remains suspended following a grisly October 2023 incident in San Francisco that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Unlike Cruise, Waymo so far hasn't been involved in any major crashes or accidents that have sidelined its robotaxis, which are now giving more than 100,000 rides per week in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix, on its own ride-hailing app.

Working through Uber's already well established app in those cities signals that Waymo is looking at ways to introduce its driverless technology in new markets more quickly in an effort to make money to its corporate parent, Alphabet Inc., which also owns Google.

The cozy relationship between Uber and Waymo is a dramatic about-face from the legal bickering that culminated in the two sides agreeing to a $245 million settlement during a high-profile trial in 2018. The truce resolved a lawsuit alleging former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick conspired with former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski to steal Waymo’s self-driving car technology.

Levandowski later pleaded guilty to criminal charges that arose from the civil lawsuit, but avoided an 18-month prison sentence in January 2021 when he was pardoned by President Donald Trump just before he left office.

Uber subsequently sold the self-driving car division that triggered the theft allegations under current CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, after one of the company's robotic vehicles killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona, in March 2018.