ORLANDO, Fla. — Many local Hispanic business owners say they have the same goals: become a city-certified business, find city contracts and get more contracting opportunities.

The city of Orlando recently partnered with the Mexican American Chamber of Commerce Florida and Top Connect to present a free Spanish seminar.

“How to do business, how to get capital to open a business,” said Mexican American Chamber of Commerce Florida President Alma Aguilar. “That is the first question: What kind of business I will make if I enter with you? And we can make it. We started doing these seminars to make sure we follow the steps they need and everyone be successful.”

Organizers said the purpose of the seminar was to educate minority communities about city services, programs and resources in their native language.

Miguel Rosales, the owner of Orlando-based Mariachi Nuevo Guadalajara, said the seminar was a way to grow his business and give his employees more performance opportunities. He’s gathering documentation to send in, and said sharing the best of his culture through mariachi is one of the reasons he’s looking to grow his business.

Rosales said he founded Mariachi Nuevo Guadalajara 14 years ago in Orlando as a way to bring something positive to the community.

“We dedicate ourselves to entertain and to bring joy to everyone,” he said.

Rosales, who is originally from Mexico, said he moved to Central Florida in 2009.

Others in the band are from Venezuela and Colombia.

“For me, mariachi is my life,” said Rosales.

Fernando Estrada who plays the bass guitar, feels the same way.

“My father was also a mariachi musician," he said. "He played the trumpet, and I grew up in that environment."

Originally from Colombia, Estrada said he appreciates his craft — which he has been performing for 36 years.

“We’re dealing with barriers in this country, like the English language and at times, we don’t necessarily know how to manage and create a business,” said Rosales.

He recently attended the seminar, hoping to certify his minority-owned business with the city of Orlando.

“We’re trying to promote our business in new markets, and it’s important to take advantage of the seminar so all Hispanics in the industry can have better opportunities in the area,” said Rosales.