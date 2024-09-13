Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign said Thursday that it raised $47 million in the 24 hours after her debate against former President Donald Trump.

Nearly 600,000 grassroots donors made up the eye-popping sum, the campaign noted, the largest in a 24-hour period since Harris entered the race for president. Harris' campaign raised $81 million in the first 24 hours after President Joe Biden exited the race and endorsed his vice president to replace him.

Trump's campaign has not yet reported a similar fundraising figure following the debate.

The announcement follows a fundraising haul of $361 million in August, nearly tripling the $130 million raised by Trump's campaign over the same period. Harris' campaign also boasted a $404 million war chest heading into September.

Harris' campaign chair said that the sum represents "a strong and growing coalition" who understand the "stakes" in November's election, but warned against complacency.

"While our fundraising program continues to show historic strength, this momentum cannot be taken for granted," said Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon. "We cannot underestimate the strength of Team Trump and their strong fundraising and organizing efforts intentionally designed to divide and sow doubt among Americans. We cannot let up until we defeat Trump once and for all this November."

O'Malley Dillon sought to emphasize that money is still funneling into Trump's campaign via outside groups and associated committees, a total she said overshadows the Harris campaign's August fundraising figure.

"We’re not just running against Donald Trump and his campaign. We’re running against an entire army of MAGA-aligned super PACs and outside groups," she added.

Tuesday night's presidential debate between Harris and Trump — the first, and, apparently, only, debate between the two major party candidates in the race for the White House — drew more than 67.1 million viewers.

That substantially tops the viewership for CNN's debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, and — according to ABC News — is the most-watched debate on any network in at least 16 years.

The debate, produced by ABC News and simulcast across multiple broadcast and cable networks, was also livestreamed on platforms owned by ABC's parent, the Walt Disney Company, including both Hulu and Disney+. According to ABC, 7.4 million more people streamed the debate through those platforms, as well as through apps from stations owned by ABC.

Spectrum News' David Mendez contributed to this report.