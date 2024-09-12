OHIO — Initial and continued unemployment applications dropped to kick-off September in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, there were 4,511 initial unemployment claims filed and 38,911 continued unemployment claims filed from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7.

The numbers reflect a drop of 1,099 in initial applications, approximately 580 have been flagged for verification to avoid fraud. In continued applications, the Buckeye State saw a drop of 934 from the previous week.

In total, Ohio saw 43,422 claims filed for the first week of September.

The state's unemployment rate in July was 4.5% while the country's was 4.3% for the same month. The July labor force participation rate for Ohio was 62.3% while the national rate was 62.7%