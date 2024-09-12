SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Springfield city officials confirmed the city has received a bomb threat to multiple facilities Thursday morning, and that local and regional law enforcement are responding.

The city asks the community to avoid City Hall and the surrounding area amid the ongoing investigation and to report anything suspicious to the Springfield Police Division.

“As a precautionary measure, the building has been evacuated, and authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation,” said Karen Graves, the city’s strategic engagement manager, in a release. “Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and residents. We are working to address this situation as swiftly as possible.”

The city said officials were made aware of the threat through an email at 8:24 a.m. that went to various agencies and media outlets.

The city has been in the national spotlight this week after unconfirmed reports that Haitian immigrants were stealing and eating people’s pets circulated online and even came up at the presidential debate.

Police have confirmed to Spectrum News that there have been no credible reports about the claims.

Officials have not said if Thursday's threat is connected to these claims.