ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Pass-a-Grille beach renourishment project, which started in June at the southernmost tip, progressed to the Paradise Grill area earlier this month.

A local business owner said she will be happy once it’s complete.

What You Need To Know The Pass-a-Grille beach renourishment project moved north to the Paradise Grille area in early September



A boutique hotel and restaurant owner said the project has negatively impacted her business



The owner said potential visitors believe the entire beach is closed despite good communication from Pinellas County



The $5.8 million project is expected to be complete in November

“It's been a journey,” said Maryann Farenc, Berkeley Beach Club owner. “It's that perception thing.”

Farenc said despite good communication from Pinellas County and a website showing the exact closure areas, some potential visitors still believe the entire beach is closed and it has negatively impacted her business.

“The perception is, ‘Oh my gosh, why would I go out to Pass-a-Grille because everything's shut down?’ “she said. “No, there's always plenty of room on the beach and there are lots of other things to do.”

The boutique hotel and restaurant owner said she knows the beach needs to be renourished and has been actually grateful for the timing.

“It's that push-pull because you know it needs to happen and you want it to happen. So, you've got to go through it,” she said. “We're grateful that they really picked this time because this is a slower time of year anyway. So you're not doing it in March or something like that.”

The beach renourishment project has entered into phase 2. The crew moved their equipment to the Paradise Grille area and north to 15th Avenue. The final phase will stretch from 16th Avenue to 22nd Avenue and is expected to be complete in November. The Paradise Grille will remain open the entire time.

“The results… are pretty incredible,” said Farenc. “They have tripled the size of the beach.”

Pinellas County Public Works Director Levy said Tropical Storm Debby, which brushed through the area last month, did not cause much damage to the newly renourished southernmost section of the beach. In fact, she said some areas gained a little sand.

The $5.8 million project has been funded with tourist development tax dollars and a state grant. Farenc said she’s hopeful in the end the project will bring in more visitors excited to enjoy the big beautiful beach.

“It's going to be sandy and sun filled and fabulous,” she said. “You're going to be able to get out there and get lost.”