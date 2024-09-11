MILWAUKEE — Amanda Buhrman, owner of Sweetly Baked, serves up CBD-infused treats.

The business is in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward neighborhood



Buhrman started baking as a hobby during the early days of the pandemic when she experimented with CBD-infused ingredients



She said she wants to redefine the way people think about CBD and baked goods

Buhrman started baking as a hobby during the early days of the pandemic. She said that’s when she discovered her hidden talent.

“I didn’t realize that I really had a passion for baking and that I was actually really good at it,” said Buhrman. “I got a lot of joy from it.”

Her love for baking turned into a business when she experimented with CBD-infused ingredients.

She started in a food truck where she sold CBD-infused baked goods to a growing customer base.

“I was looking at the market,” said Buhrman. “At the time, there really wasn’t much going on for a CBD bakery.”

Buhrman said she wanted to create a new kind of edible experience. She said she wants to redefine the way people think about CBD and baked goods.

“Destigmatizing kind of the old school edible brownie vibe from that,” said Buhrman. “Why can’t you have a beautiful gourmet item and something that helps you relax as well?”

Sweetly Baked offers a variety of sweets, from macaroons and scones to brownies and even dog treats.

Buhrman said she is committed to using high-quality ingredients and producing small-batch treats.

“We’re a small-batch bakery and we try to put a lot of time and effort into the items that we produce,” said Buhrman.