HOUSTON — A Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas just hit the jackpot Tuesday night and is taking home the seventh largest prize in the lottery’s history.
It’s the highest jackpot won by a Texas ticket worth an estimated prize of $800 million or $404.2 million cash. The ticket was sold at a Murphy USA gas station in Sugar Land, a suburb southwest of Houston.
The winning numbers were 1, 2, 16, 24 and 66 for the white balls and a 6 gold Mega ball.
This is only the third time this year that a ticket matched all six numbers. The first was a whopping $1.128 billion won in New Jersey on March 26, but no one has claimed that prize yet. The other was a $552 million jackpot won in Illinois, with the ticket being purchased through the state lottery’s mobile app.
According to Mega Millions, Tuesday night’s drawing also produced over 2 million winning tickets, including four tickets that matched the five white balls to win $1 million. Those four tickets were sold in California, Florida, New York and Washington.
The next drawing is on Friday, Sept. 13, at 11 p.m. EST, and the pot will reset to $20 million.