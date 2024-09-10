ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Beach commissioners took a step Monday night toward making changes to the city's comprehensive plan.

Members approved a $156,000 contract with the firm Calvin, Giordano & Associates.

During a city commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27, the board voted to fire the city attorney and agreed to hear from both land use attorneys and city staff about what a building moratorium would entail.

Representatives say community engagement will be a major part of the process, with multiple public workshops planned.

Residents will be able to weigh in on future development when it comes to details like hotel density and height.

"We know everyone's interested in this,” said Luis Serna with Calvin, Giordano, & Associates. “We not only want the most vocal people to show up, but we want people who don't normally show up at meetings like this to have a say."

Serna said the group will work with the city to schedule those outreach efforts and get word out to the public.

St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila said the comprehensive plan is being reviewed because residents wanted more of a say in the city's future.