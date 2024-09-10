Fortune has ranked Wegmans as no. 1 on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail List, the ninth consecutive year that the grocery chain has topped the list.

Businesses on the list were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. The results for this year's list are based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees.

“There is nothing more important to us than being the best place to work for our people,” says Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “We believe the best way to serve our communities, is by taking care of our people. We are so proud to celebrate nine years of this honor together and thank our people and our customers for making it possible.”

This award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 123,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the retail industry.

In 2023, Wegmans also ranked as a Best Workplace for Parents, Best Workplace for Women, and was named to the PEOPLE Companies That Care® list.