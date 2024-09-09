After months of anticipation, a new restaurant has opened filling the space previously occupied by Empire Brewing, which closed in 2019.

The Whiskey Coop was opened by Cheryl Chaif, who also owns the Hops Spot next door and nearby bar Tallman Cocktail Company.

“We do a variety of chicken sandwiches, so our chicken is all brined in house and then battered and fried to order and our sandwiches really tie in a lot of global influence,” Chaif said.

Chaif has another location of the Whiskey Coop and the Hops Spot in Sacketts Harbor.

She highlighted Korea, Europe and South America as influences, but also Kentucky and Tennessee with the restaurant’s appetizers including pimento cheese and chips, and a shrimp and grits entree, but whiskey is the focus.

“We have a great scotch selection and Japanese whiskeys, but we are primarily focusing on bourbons here. And the catch with that is, bourbons are released annually or every six months, so it will take us a little while to be able to build up that bourbon list,” she said.

Brick walls and limestone remain constant in the basement space with elements of whiskey barrels, leather, brass and bluegrass music.

“We are most excited about breathing life back into this space that was such a cornerstone of downtown Armory,” Chaif said.

Coming soon to Armory Square

Matt Beach, owner of Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub on Harrison Street, will be opening a new restaurant in the former Starbucks location in the heart of Amory Square called the Crooked Cattle.

“We’re going to focus on roast beef sandwiches. We are going to pay homage to Clark’s Ale House. They had a really nice roast beef sandwich that was super popular back in the day,” Beach said.

The famous Clark sandwich was a roast beef sandwich with thinly sliced red onions, cheddar cheese served on an onion roll.

“That will be our main staple,” he said.

Located next to Armory Square Park (the one with the shot clock), Beach hopes to have a patio where people will be able to bring their dogs to the restaurant.

“My main attention to detail is the food and I’ve always felt that if you serve good food then the beverages will follow,” Beach said.

Additionally, they will serve a beef-on-weck and a beef and cheddar roast beef sandwich. Ale ‘n’ Angus is known for creative burgers, and Beach said Crooked Cattle will have elements of that as well.

“Once we get up and going and comfortable with the way the operation is running then that’s where the creativeness will kick in and we’ll do a little bit more,” he said.

Construction began three weeks ago on the space and Beach hopes to open by the first of the year, but it depends on how long processes like obtaining a liquor license will take.

“You’re going to be able to walk into the Crooked Cattle, it’s going to be clean and sleek. It’s going bring a new life to that end of Armory Square,” Beach said. “I’m looking forward to it, and I’m excited to see where this takes us.”