PONCE INLET, Fla. — Even though plans to add developments to Florida’s state parks have been withdrawn, they still prompted conversations about how coastal development has affected the state’s wildlife. Over time, changes to Florida’s coast have led to habitat loss for dozens of species, including those that are threatened and endangered.

At Gov. Ron DeSantis’ direction, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection withdrew all proposed amendments to nine Florida state parks, which included adding golf courses and other developments. The plans were met with pushback from residents and environmental groups across the state.

One proposal was to add a 350-room lodge to Anastasia State Park, which provides habitat for imperiled species like beach mice and beach-nesting shorebirds. Across Florida, habitats for these species have declined due to coastal development.

Protecting imperiled species is what Jennifer Winters does best. She is the Protected Species Manager for Volusia County, where she safeguards coastal wildlife like sea turtles and shorebirds.

“We have a number of different programs in place to protect our coastal wildlife species,” Winters said.

Winters is from Volusia County and grew up near the beach. She said being in touch with the environment made her want to protect Florida’s habitat.

“I think it’s an important, special thing that I want to help continue to protect,” Winters said.

One of the ways she does that is by conducting shorebird surveys. Volusia County is one of several agencies partnered with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to monitor shorebirds. Areas like Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet are designated critical habitat for shorebirds.

“We recognize that those areas are limited,” Winters said. “And it’s mainly because so much of Florida is developed.”

According to FWC, habitat loss due to coastal development has largely restricted beach-nesting birds to preserves and parks.

“Humans and wildlife compete for that pristine coastal habitat,” Winters said. “Unfortunately, where, you know, overdevelopment has happened, the wildlife has lost their homes.”

One of the most important areas for beach-nesting birds in Florida is Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine. When FDEP proposed building a 350-room lodge there, residents and environmental groups voiced concerns for the species relying on the habitat. The Facebook group, “Save Anastasia State Park,” was started two weeks ago and gained more than 12,000 members.

Winters said that across Florida, development has reduced habitat for coastal wildlife.

“The development over time has impacted a lot of coastal wildlife species,” she said.

One of those species is the beach mouse. Per FWC, five of the six Florida subspecies are threatened or endangered due to habitat loss. In Volusia County, the Southeastern beach mouse can be found at Smyrna Dunes Park. However, Winters said its population used to extend from Volusia all the way to Palm Beach County.

“Now only fragments of populations can be found in those remaining coastal habitats,” she said.

When FDEP announced their development plans, the Friends of Anastasia State Park, other environmental groups and residents voiced their concerns for the Anastasia Island beach mouse. According to FWC, “The main threat facing the Anastasia Island beach mouse is the continued development along beaches.”

Winters said beach mice are important for rebuilding Florida’s dunes. When they forage seeds and bring them to their burrows, they help native plants to grow in the dunes.

“They’re a really important part in helping rebuild our dune systems,” she said.

For now, FDEP’s state park plans have been “sent back to the drawing board” by Gov. DeSantis. In a statement to Spectrum News 13, FDEP said they will “revisit any park improvements, if needed, next year.”

While there are still questions about the development plans and how they came to be, one thing has been made clear: Florida residents want their state parks and the species that depend on them protected.

Reagan Ryan is a 2023 — 2025 Report for America Corps Member, covering the environment and climate across Central Florida for Spectrum News 13. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.