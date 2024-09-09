SANFORD, Fla. — City leaders in Sanford are looking at what to do next with land that was originally to be used for the now-canceled Hertiage Park Project.

City leaders in Sanford are looking at what to do next with land that was originally to be used for the now-canceled Hertiage Park Project



The city will release a community survey within the next few weeks to gain more insight into what they would like to see in the development



Commissioners voted to scrap the mixed-use development plan last month that would have added 230 residential units, retail, restaurant and office space near Lake Monroe.

While city officials say the decade-old project no longer aligns with the city’s needs, they are brainstorming new ideas on what the 5.5 acre lot can be used for.

Ideas include a potential parking garage, retail and residential spaces, as well as a hotel, but nothing is final. The city is also asking for the community input on potential development.

Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff said the ten-year process has been a learning process for the city.

“The one of the things was we wanted one developer for the entire project, all three parcels. I think we will look at more than one developer if we go that route,” said Woodruff.

Additionally, Woodruff said the city has put certain measures in place to ensure the city gets exactly what they want in the final project.

“We really tried to make sure the city had control until the last minute to make sure what we wanted was built,” he said. “We sort of put in some roadblocks to getting it done. So I think we learned better about that, and I think we learned better about how to make sure we write the proposal so that it does exactly what we want.”

Commissioner Sheena Britton of District 1 says she wants the process to be transparent.

“I’ve been hearing from my constituents about there being something there of promise,” she said. “It is a what we consider prime real estate. I do want the people of Seaford, the constituents, the businesses, residents to have a part in the conversation about what is coming to Stamford. But I think what’s really important is that we create a plan.”

This process is in its very early stages and mayor Woodruff adds that the city plans to engage the community and provide developers with clear intentions on the process.

The city will be putting out a community survey within the next few weeks to gain more insight into what they would like to see in the development.