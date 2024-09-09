LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. — Dozens of new jobs are heading to Logan County as construction of a new $40 million aluminum processing facility gets underway.

Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., was among those in attendance for the Sept. 9 groundbreaking.

“This’ll be one of the most state-of-the-art facilities of its kind in the world when it’s built, and it’ll be right here in Russellville," Beshear said. "And we’re in this industrial part; this will be the first major facility in it, and that will attract others."

"We’ve seen it across the commonwealth. Once you get the first big anchor, more and more come.”

This new facility is a joint partnership between Tri-Arrows Aluminum and Tennessee Aluminum Processors.

Beshear's office said the plant will serve as an aluminum recycling facility, processing scrap metal, among other things.

“The more recycled content we can put into our product, the better that we’re going to be," said Henry Gordinier, president of Tri-Arrows Aluminum, Inc. "It’s what consumers are looking for, and it’s just the right thing to do.”

Construction is expected to be finished toward the end of 2025. Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton said those jobs will help people in Logan County work closer to home.

“Seventy-five jobs is a bunch," Stratton said. "Some of these people have had to go outside of Russellville for their job to support their families. Now, they can be like, ‘Hey, I can get back home.’ That gives me less commute time, more time with my family.”

A press release from Beshear's office said the facility will be situated on 37 acres of land, allowing for necessary equipment, storage, transportation and parking.