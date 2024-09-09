COCOA, Fla. — Amazon will begin hiring for hundreds of positions at its new fulfillment center in Cocoa, the company announced Monday.

The fulfillment center is scheduled to begin operations in time for the holiday season.

“The opening of Amazon’s Cocoa fulfillment center will be an economic stimulus for the Cocoa community, providing substantial job opportunities for our residents, spurring economic growth and strengthening the local workforce,” said Cocoa Mayor Michael C. Blake. “We are excited at the various opportunities our residents will have to build a career that will allow them to gain valuable skills and experience in a dynamic and growing industry.”

Job seekers can apply online at amazon.com/flexiblejobs. New job postings are released on Friday nights, after 7 p.m. ET. Interested persons can sign up for job alerts by texting “HIREME” to 31432 to be notified when new opportunities are added. As shifts and positions are filled throughout the week, the online job portal may not always show available openings. Amazon said job seekers should check the website often, as the positions will post throughout Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

Since 2010, Amazon has created 52,000 full- and part-time jobs in Florida and invested $36 billion across the state, the company said.