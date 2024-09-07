COVINGTON, Ky. — A new business in Covington blends creativity, sustainability and accessibility.

What You Need To Know Artmarkit in Covington bridges the gap between art and sustainability, refurbishing donated supplies into art pieces



There is a pay-what-you-can system for art supplies, accessible art lessons and curated art kits



Covington-based artist and teacher Katie Kit Threet founded the business



A grand opening is set for Sept. 22

Longtime artist and local art teacher Katie Kit Threet founded Artmarkit, which aims to provide a community space where discarded items can be turned into beautiful pieces of art.

As a teacher in Covington Independent Public Schools, Threet said she learned to be resourceful with materials donated to her classroom, often repurposing items that may otherwise be thrown away and thus allowing her students to be more creative.

“People are always giving me things and asking, ‘Can you use this?’" she said. "And the answer is usually, ‘Yes, I can.' That’s what taught me that people’s discarded things can be valuable to others. They just don’t realize it until they see it."

Artmarkit runs like a thrift store for art supplies, offering affordable options for experienced artists and those who just want to try something new.

“If an art supply has a sticker, you’ll associate it with a price on our ‘Pay what you can’ board,” Threet said. “Let’s say, for instance, something costs $0.25. You check out, take it home and use it however you want.”

In addition to selling recycled art supplies, Artmarkit hosts events such as mural wall painting and collage-making, encouraging community members to gather and express their creativity.

Threet's goal is to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome to explore their artistic side.

"Your creativity is important, and Artmarkit is here to inspire you to take it seriously," she said.

Artmarkit’s grand opening is set for Sept. 22, but the store is already hosting donation drop-off events, inviting others to share items they don't need anymore. Visit its website for more information.