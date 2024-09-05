CLEVELAND, Ohio — A total of $24.6 million in economic impact for Cuyahoga, Lorain and Lake counties was generated across 12 events hosted as part of the 2024 solar eclipse, according to Destination Cleveland.

What You Need To Know A total of $24.6 million in economic impact for three counties was generated across 12 events hosted as part of the 2024 solar eclipse, according to Destination Cleveland



In order to come up with that number, the release states that Tourism Economics, looked at “visitor spending, including money spent on hotels, meals, retail purchases and transportation"



They note the figure does not account for those who stayed with family or friends or smaller/less formal gatherings due to a lack of available data

In order to come up with that number, Tourism Economics, looked at “visitor spending, including money spent on hotels, meals, retail purchases and transportation," according to a news release.

They also looked at data for these events:

Total Eclipse Fest (Great Lakes Science Center/NASA Glenn Research Center)

Lights Out in The Land (Lake Erie Crushers)

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party (Lorain County Metro Parks)

Eclipse Day (Cleveland Metroparks)

Rooftop Eclipse Party (Music Box Supper Club)

Avon Lake Eclipse Watch Party (City of Avon Lake)

Solarfest Weekend (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

Total on the Oval (Wade Oval)

Eclipse & Sips Viewing Party (Fahrenheit restaurant)

Solar Eclipse Party on the Runways (The Aviator)

Total Eclipse at Children’s Museum Cleveland (Children’s Museum of Cleveland)

Total Eclipse of the Park (Crocker Park)

They note the figure does not account for those who stayed with family or friends or smaller/less formal gatherings because of a lack of available data.

Destination Cleveland also highlighted hotel occupancy increases during the time of the eclipse compared to the previous year, which they say increased 84% in Cuyahoga County, 78% in Lake County and 82% in Lorain County.

“These figures from Tourism Economics show that the eclipse – and the organized events related to it – drove visitation and visitor spending as anticipated,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland, in the release. “Additionally, being in the path of totality put Cleveland in the national spotlight with many national news outlets choosing to broadcast or report from our area. That, combined with the excitement and impact of hosting the NCAA Women’s Final Four Championship just the day prior, has a direct and lasting impact on how people perceive Cleveland.”