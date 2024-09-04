BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Road work in Palm Shores is causing headaches for drivers along U.S. 1.

The Florida Department of Transportation is resurfacing U.S. 1 from Post Road to Pineda Causeway, along with adding safety improvements.

FDOT officials said the project aims to reduce speeds in the 2-mile stretch of highway and better protect bicyclists.

“The most common concern was excessive speeding through the corridor. We also received some requests to provide better facilities for bicyclists,” said Cindi Lane, FDOT District 5 Public Information director.

The department found nearly 60 crashes occurred in the area from 2017 to 2021. Two of those crashes were fatal, and 51 involved injuries.

Josh Taylor, who owns Cabana Shores Tiki Bar and Grill, is concerned the changes from FDOT will cause more wrecks.

Taylor feels the main issue is the newly installed concrete lane separators meant to better protect bicyclists on U.S. 1.

Instead, Taylor feels the concrete separators are hard for drivers to see. “We had someone leaving our place, and they blew out their tire right on that curb,” he said.

However, Lane said FDOT is using digital message boards to draw attention to the project, and will use orange cones plus reflective paint to alert drivers to the concrete separators.

“We are also partnering with law enforcement for extra patrols for speed enforcement,” said Lane.

FDOT also lowered the speed limit from 50 mph to 45 mph on that stretch of roadway as part of the project, which won’t wrap until next spring.