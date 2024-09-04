President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are planning to travel to the three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks next week to mark the 23rd anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people, the White House said Wednesday.

Their trip is set to come one day after the first debate between Harris and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 10

"You will see the president and vice president next week together as they mourn the thousands of lives that were lost on that day and also the first responders who obviously put their lives on the line to protect Americans on that day," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing Wednesday ahead of the announcement.

Harris attended the ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in lower Manhattan for the last two years, commemorating the victims of the attack with state and city leaders, as well as victims' families.

Biden commemorated the attack last year in Alaska, speaking to service members and taking part in a remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Biden visited all three sites in 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.