The Harris-Walz campaign and the Democratic National Committee will donate almost $25 million to help downballot Democratic candidates at the federal and state level this November.

The largest funds transfer during a presidential election cycle, per the campaign, includes $10 million for the Democratic National Campaign Committee, $10 million for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and $2.5 million for the Democratic Legislative Committee to help coordinate campaigns, fundraise and boost-on-the-ground organizing.

“If we want a future where every American’s rights are protected, not taken away; where the middle class is strengthened, not hollowed out; and a country where our democracy is preserved, not ripped apart, every race this November matters,” Harris-Walz Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

Over the weekend, O’Malley Dillon said the Harris-Walz campaign had raised $540 million in six weeks. The campaign currently has about 2,000 staff and 300 offices in key battleground states as it looks to not only try and win Harris the White House, but maintain Democratic Senate control and attempt to retake the House, which has an eight-seat majority.

But, she cautioned, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are "the clear underdogs" in the race for the White House.

"Donald Trump has a motivated base of support, with more support and higher favorability than he has had at any point since 2020," O’Malley Dillon said. "In 2020, the election came down to about 40,000 votes across the battleground states. This November, we anticipate margins to be similarly razor-thin."

The funds transfer also includes $1 million for the Democratic Attorneys General Association and Democratic Governors Association to help elect Democrats in those positions at the state level.

“We must win at all levels of government, up and down the ballot, to safeguard our freedoms and continue our economic progress — be it in red, blue or purple America,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement.

Spectrum News' David Mendez contributed to this report.