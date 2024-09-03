Mattel is launching a new edition of Buffalo Bills 'Little People.'

The new set features Bills quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook in red jerseys. It also has two newly designed super fans inside the box that showcases words from the famous Bills "Shout!" song.

"To celebrate the 2024 football season, we’re kicking off Series 2 of our Little People Collector NFL sets!" a description from Mattel read. "This year, the players are wearing fan-favorite alternate jerseys you only get to see a couple of times during the regular season. Cheer on the Bills with figures of quarterback Josh Allen, running back James Cook, and two newly designed super fans in special themed packaging. Our officially licensed NFL & NFLPA set is a perfect collectible or gift for Buffalo fans."

These new 'Little People' sets are available directly through Mattel. You can purchase yours for $25 here.