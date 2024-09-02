MILWAUKEE — Several cars in the back of the motorcade escorting Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz to a campaign event in Milwaukee were involved in a crash just before 1 p.m. Monday.

The crash occurred on Interstate 794. The motorcade was traveling from Milwaukee Mitchell Internation airport to Milwaukee Area Labor Council’s “Laborfest 2024” in downtown Milwaukee at the Summerfest grounds. Walz is scheduled to speak there this afternoon.

Walz’s vehicle was not involved in the accident and he is not hurt.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign said she spoke with Walz shortly after the crash and that he was not injured. The campaign said the crash involved cars near the rear of the motorcade, not closer to the front, where Walz, who is also the governor of Minnesota, was riding.

According to the press pool, a member of Walz’s traveling staff, who was in a van carrying reporters, was injured. The press pool said the person appears to have a broken arm and is being treated by medics. The press pool reported that no one else appeared to be physically injured beyond minor injuries, but were shaken up. Ambulances responded to the crash.

“We were violently thrown forward, as our van slammed into the one in front of us and was hit from behind,” Jazmine Ulloa, who was in the motorcade and reports for the New York Times, said in a press pool update.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.

The crash occurred after Walz and his wife, Gwen, were greeted at the airport by Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin. The trio embraced, chatted and posed for a photo before the motorcade began heading to the event.

Monday’s campaign stops marking Labor Day were Walz’s first aboard the Harris-Walz campaign charter aircraft. It bears decals of an American flag, the words Harris-Walz, and “A New Way Forward.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.