TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time since 2017, one of Tampa Bay’s largest conventions is back. The Jehovah’s Witnesses convention kicked off Saturday, and it is providing a big economic impact for the area.

The convention was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

But this year, thousands of people from all over the country are gathering to spread a message of love.

That’s the case for Daisy and Jorge Arauz. They traveled all the way from Panama, but it wasn’t their first time in the Tampa Bay area.

“We love vacationing here in Florida, and the tourism is amazing because you can do so much here,” Daisy said.

They’ve been in the area for a week now and they have stayed busy visiting the aquarium and the zoo.

Santiago Corrada, the president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, said the convention season has been busy.

“Beginning of summer, $17 million in economic impact, and we followed that up with the Omega Psi Phi fraternity group,” Corrada said.

Corrada is predicting a $7 million impact from the Jehovah’s Witnesses convention alone. He also said it means more people getting to experience the area and perhaps continue coming back.

“It’s not just the economic impact and the exposure, it’s also the social impact that groups have on our community,” he said. “They want to come and leave our community in a better way than they found it.”

Once the conventions end, the number of attendees and hotel occupancy are used to calculate the overall impact.

Last year, Visit Tampa Bay reported an economic impact of over $400 million just from conventions.

Jorge Arauz said it’s the Tampa Bay atmosphere that makes him feel welcome each time he visits.

“Personally, I like all the green spaces. They have a lot of places I walk, and the river is beautiful,” Arauz said. “When I come here, I love to work out because there are so many great spots in Tampa.”

This might be the second time he’s here, but Jorge says it won’t be their last, looking forward to enjoying every bit of what Tampa has to offer.

Convention season isn’t over yet. There are plenty more to come, including SGN con, a tattoo arts convention and more.