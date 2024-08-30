MILWAUKEE — This year has been big for Milwaukee’s convention business. In April, the Wisconsin Center District completed a four-year expansion project that doubled the size of convention space at Baird Center.

In addition, Milwaukee hosted the Republican National Convention in July, bringing thousands of people to the heart of the city’s convention area.

As CEO of the Wisconsin Center District, Marty Brooks oversaw the $456 million expansion. The Wisconsin Center District oversees Baird Center, UWM Panther Arena and the Miller High Life Theater.

Brooks said having new convention facilities helps to sell potential event hosts on Milwaukee. Modern amenities make a big difference as it allows them to cater to the needs of modern travelers and convention technology needs.

“Twenty-five years ago having power connections wasn’t something really thought about except to plug in a vacuum cleaner, because people didn’t have the charging requirements they have now,” Brooks said, citing just one example of evolving technology incorporated into the building.

Brooks said he feels that hosting the RNC helped to bring Milwaukee and its convention business a heightened level of attention. He said it showed that if the city can be successful hosting an event of that scale, they can pull off any kind of event.

“More so than having hosted the RNC, it was being able to say we had been awarded the RNC. So, we have been promoting hosting that event for two years prior to that happening,” said Brooks.

Brooks said Baird Center has some conventions bookings scheduled through 2034.